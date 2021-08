India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Driven by the rising demand for goods and services in India, demand for freight transport is expected to grow fivefold over the next three decades. While the rising freight transport activity will be critical for country’s economic growth and competitiveness, it will also exacerbate challenges related to high logistics costs and high emissions. Logistics costs currently account for 14 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), and the sector accounts for 42 percent of the nation’s overall CO2 emissions from transport. The root causes of these inefficiencies are a heavy reliance on roads to move freight, low operational and vehicle efficiency, and a lack of penetration of cleaner technology alternatives.