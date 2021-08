ABB Ltd. announced Monday morning that it had reached an agreement to divest its mechanical power transmission division, known as Dodge, to RBC Bearings Inc. in a $2.9 billion all-cash deal. ABB expects that the sale will boost its balance sheet, allowing it to "fund organic growth, pay a rising sustainable dividend per share and make value-creating acquisitions," per its release. The company anticipates that it will book a non-operational pre-tax book gain of about $2.2 billion on the deal, which is expected to close by the end of 2021. RBC Bearings said in its own release that...