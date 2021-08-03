Cancel
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after ex-TCU star was indicted for felony assault in Dallas

By The Associated Press
Dallas News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — The Minnesota Vikings have released cornerback Jeff Gladney after he was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with. Gladney, who was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU, started 15 games for the...

