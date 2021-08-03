Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office reminds Watkins Glen residents of potentially slow traffic during race weekend

With Watkins Glen’s race day coming up, an influx of traffic is to be expected and the Schuyler County Sheriff wants to remind residents of what to expect. On Sunday, August 8, 2021, we expect a large volume of traffic on County Route 16 because of the large influx of cars coming to the race circuit. As a result, it is necessary that we use County Route 16, as one-way traffic with three lanes of traffic going from State Route 414 to Gate 2 of the Race Track, and two lanes of traffic from Townsend Road to Kuhl Winner Way. There will still be one lane of traffic from Bronson Hill Road to Townsend Road. This will start at around 6:00 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m. At 9:00 am, Kuhl Winner Way will be a one way road southbound from County Route 16 to Gate #5, and northbound from Bronson Hill Road to Gate #6. It was necessary to make this a part of our traffic pattern due to the growth of persons attending the event, as has been seen over the past several years.