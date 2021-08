These days we have to be so careful not only from being scammed on email or text, but to also be aware of our bank accounts and credit card purchases. I check my checking account every day at least once because I have had fraudulent charges from my debit card put on there a few times the last year. I never use my debit card online anymore because it is attached to my checking account. I only use a credit card if I have to online, but really try to avoid it.