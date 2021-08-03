New Bedford police arrest Dartmouth couple for trafficking fentanyl

New Bedford narcotics detectives arrested a Dartmouth couple for trafficking fentanyl. On August 2nd, 2021, narcotics and gang detectives executed a search warrant at 16 East River Dr. in Dartmouth. The target of the investigation was 25-year old Gary Hamel. As a result of this search, detectives located 796 wax folds containing fentanyl, additional fentanyl in plastic bags, cutting agent, and over $200 in cash. The total weight of the fentanyl was approximately 42 grams.