Mimeo Photos Surpasses One Million Downloads in the macOS App Store

Times Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal supplier of premium photo products hits a major milestone within the Apple ecosystem. Mimeo Photos, the top rated macOS app and ecommerce solution for creating premium photo products, announced that it has surpassed one million downloads in the Mac App Store. Founded in 2017, Mimeo Photos became the first-to-market Mac extension offering complete integration within Apple Photos for creating and ordering photobooks, calendars, and cards. Since launch, Mimeo Photos continues to innovate and grow. Mimeo Photos is now available for iOS, iPadOS, Android and the Web and has expanded its product offering to include prints, canvas, metal and acrylic wall decor. Mimeo Photos continues to maintain its position as the No. 1 photo print provider in the Mac App Store, serving customers in over 140 countries worldwide.

SoftwareZDNet

Reminder: Your Microsoft 365 apps soon won't work with Internet Explorer 11

Microsoft has issued a reminder to Microsoft 365 customers that its web apps will not work properly when using Internet Explorer 11 from August 17, 2021. Microsoft warned customers in February to prepare for degraded support for IE 11 in its key Office apps from August 17: it first announced the end of M365/O365 support for IE 11 on August 17, 2020.

