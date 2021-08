Green Bay, Wis.—The mission of UW-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership is to advance women by creating pioneering programs which reduce barriers and inspire women to rise to positions of leadership at every stage in their career.In Fall 2021, the Institute launches the first of three certificate programs. The Advanced Leadership Certificate is developed specifically for women in middle management to director roles, who have some leadership experience but aspire to an executive level. The program is designed to develop personal strength and authenticity, enabling women to become more impactful and effective leaders. The program runs September 22 through December 1 during six select weeks and consists of online content and one-day in-person sessions. Successful completion earns a digital badge. Valuable content areas include:Communication and Building RelationshipsGreat Leaders, Great CoachesNegotiation and ConfidenceBecoming an Agent of ChangeStrategic Planning for Leaders.