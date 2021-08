Broncos’ WR KJ Hamler says that the injury he sustained was nothing serious, yet it still bothered him anyway mentally. “It was very light and very mild, but I didn’t want to take any chances on it and wanted to be fully prepared for camp and have no setbacks,” Hamler said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post. “I’ve never had this nagging injury before so I’m just trying to see what I can do differently and be over-prepared and be more hydrated because when I come back to Denver, the altitude really affects me. Finding the sweet spot of how to train and figure how much I should be running and lifting. I figured out I need to do a track-based routine to get my legs right.”