The New York Mets (55-49) will duel the Miami Marlins (44-61) in the NL East four-game set tournament at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. New York bounced back from their loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the series opener at 2-6 on Friday after winning Game 2 at 5-4 on Saturday. However, the Mets made only three hits with a one-run score in the 6th inning all the way to a 1-7 defeat to the Reds in the final match on Sunday. Pitcher Marcus Stroman struggled after allowing four earned runs on eight base hits with a walk while striking out four Cincinnati hitters in pitching for 5.2 innings in the loss. Second Baseman Jeff McNeil earned the solo run made by New York in the game after hitting one shot with an RBI. Left Fielder Dominic Smith and Center Fielder Kevin Pillar drove one hit each in the losing effort for the Mets.