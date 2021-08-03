Cancel
Greenbrier County, WV

Gov. Justice pays county taxes for Babydog after oversight

TheInterMountain.com
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON – Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice’s English bulldog that became the face of West Virginia vaccine incentive lottery, was a tax scofflaw until Tuesday. According to the Greenbrier County Assessor’s Office, the county where Justice lives, there were no records indicating Justice or First Lady Cathy Justice have registered Babydog in either county until Tuesday after Justice paid the dog tag fees after questions arose about the issue.

