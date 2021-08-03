Cancel
New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Tuesday night lineups; Luis Gil to debut

Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play the middle game of their three-game series on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally. New York:Yankees lose another...

Yankees promote highly touted pitching prospect Luis Gil

The Yankees are promoting Luis Gil to start Tuesday evening’s game against the Orioles, the team told reporters (including Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News). He’ll be making his MLB debut. Gerrit Cole had initially been lined up to take the ball, but he’s now out of action for at least 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19. Gil was already on the 40-man roster, so no corresponding move was necessary.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 13, Orioles 1: The Luis Gil show

There was no cat loose on the field, but just about everything else went right for the Yankees tonight. After just a dreadful loss yesterday, New York clubbed the ball, had a brilliant start, and the team won the second game of this series, 13-1. Hell, even Tyler Wade had an RBI double.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Gil throws 6 scoreless in MLB debut, Yankees rout Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night. Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on...
MLBLeader-Telegram

Yankees' offense pours it on while Luis Gil shines in debut vs. Orioles

NEW YORK — The Yankees made two big splashes at the trade deadline to bolster what was already one of baseball's most fearsome offenses. The monstrous bats of the Yankees' starting nine showed its teeth on Tuesday night, putting up nine runs in the first four innings before setting a season-high in runs scored.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Named Tuesday's starter

The Yankees announced Gil has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, David Lennon of Newsday reports. When he met with the media Monday, manager Aaron Boone said that he was leaning toward having Nestor Cortes make a spot start Tuesday in place of Gerrit Cole, who tested positive for COVID-19. After further consideration, the Yankees will instead turn to one of their top pitching prospects in Gil to fill the rotation opening. Since being promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A in mid-June, Gil hasn't been overly successful over seven starts (5.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 37:23 K:BB in 29.1 innings), so the 23-year-old right-hander may have a short leash in his MLB debut. How he fares against Baltimore will likely dictate whether or not he gets the ball again when Cole's next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday in Seattle.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: What fans need to know about top prospect Luis Gil

Mar 1, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees Luis Gil (81) poses during media day at Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: MLB Photos via USA Today Sports. Fresh off winning Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week on July 26, New York Yankees top pitching prospect Luis Gil was absolutely shelled in his next outing on July 27. He saw his ERA balloon from 4.03 to 5.64 after that.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Call-up appears imminent

Gil's recent social media activity suggests that he was informed Monday that the Yankees intend to call him up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. The Yankees have yet to confirm Gil's promotion, but the club will have an opening on the active roster when Gerrit...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

In so many ways, the Orioles can still only dream of a debut like Yankees prospect Luis Gil’s

Luis Gil carved up the Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in a pitching debut the visitors can still only dream of. The Orioles have pitching prospects, to be sure, and opposite Gil was one of six rookies to start a game for them this season. In so many facets, none was like the hard-throwing, 23-year-old right-hander the Yankees threw at them to replace Gerrit Cole on the mound. For ...
MLBchatsports.com

Righty Luis Gil Dominant In MLB Debut, Yankees Blast O’s

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night. Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Likely to return for weekend start

The Yankees are expected to call up Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make a second turn through the rotation Sunday versus the Mariners, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Summoned from Triple-A on Tuesday in response to Gerrit Cole's (illness) move to the COVID-19 injured list, Gil turned in a...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Luis Gil shines in his Major League debut, Yankees win 13-1

After losing game one to the Baltimore Orioles and finding that ace Gerrit Cole tested positive for the coronavirus, another blow beset the Yankees with a second Yankee starter testing positive Jordan Montgomery has now been named as the newest addition to the Covid list. Pitching tonight for the Yankees was Luis Gil (Heel) in his major league debut. The Yankees needed to win this game tonight to have any chance at taking the series from the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees blew out the Orioles 13-1.
MLBAsbury Park Press

How Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery's absences could be blessing in disguise for Yankees

NEW YORK — Luis Gil became a household name for Yankees fans during Tuesday's game against the Orioles. With ace Gerrit Cole abruptly removed from his start after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Aaron Boone had to scramble to decide who would throw the game's opening pitch. Gil was scheduled to pitch in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, so Boone made the call.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Prospects Jo Adell, Luis Gil impress in 2021 debut; Abraham Toro keeps mashing

Remember Jo Adell, that all-everything prospect who arrived with a thud last year, striking out 41.7 percent of the time while the Angels just kept running him out there?. OK ... so that's not saying much. But his 2021 debut Tuesday in which he went 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base was arguably the best of his now 39 games in the majors so far. The only other one in the discussion was a two-homer performance last August.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Breaking down Luis Gil’s MLB debut against the Orioles

When Gerrit Cole was scratched from his Tuesday start after testing positive for COVID-19, prospects for a Yankee win that night looked understandably bleak. They were just coming off a 7-1 embarrassment in the first game of their series against the Orioles, and now without their ace, fears of a home series loss at the hands of the AL East cellar dwellers crept in. That is, until Luis Gil delivered his first pitch in a big league uniform.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.

