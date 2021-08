Epic Games does not shy away from crossovers in Fortnite. Fortnite Season 7 has seen a whole range of crossovers. From Lebron James, Rick and Morty Ferraris making their debut in the game, and more. Also, Fortnite has made use of surveys to gather the opinion of players in the past. An example is to gain insight into what Fortnite Crew subscribers thought of their rewards. Now, it appears a new survey has been distributed which could suggest what further crossovers could make their way into Fortnite in the future.