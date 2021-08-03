Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Old Mill District Celebrates Return of First Friday Art Walk

By Advertising
cascadebusnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(First Friday Art Walk has returned to the Old Mill District | Photo courtesy of the Old Mill District) Start the first Friday afternoon of the month off right with the return of the Old Mill District’s First Friday Art Walk on August 6. Featuring fine art photography by Bruce Jackson and fiber art and paintings by Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer, the art walk welcomes arts and culture lovers to reunite in celebration of Central Oregon artists.

cascadebusnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Studio#Fine Art#Tumalo Art Co#City Home#Fine Jewelers#Winsome Construction#First Friday#Va Piano Vineyards#Evoke Winery#Mt Bachelor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Team USA tops gold medal count at Tokyo Olympic games

Team USA finished the Tokyo Olympics by taking home the most gold medals at 39 after winning the women's volleyball final and overtaking China by one medal. As Sports Illustrated reports, the number of gold medals won this year by Team USA is lower than pthe previous summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and London 2012 where it won 46 medals at each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy