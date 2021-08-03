Topgolf Breaks Ground on Renton Venue

Aug. 3, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Topgolf to Begin Construction on First Multi-level Seattle-area Venue

First location in area will bring signature Topgolf experience next to The Landing in Renton

Breaking ground on the new Topgolf Renton-Seattle (from left) are Renton City Councilmembers Angelina Benedetti and Valerie O'Halloran, Renton City Council President Randy Corman, Tanner Micheli, Topgolf Director of Real Estate, Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, former Topgolf Executive Chairman Erik Anderson, Topgolf Chief Customer Officer Lynda Firey Oldroyd, and Renton City Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn.

DALLAS, August 3, 2021 -- Global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group will introduce its technology-enabled entertainment experience to the greater Seattle area with a new, state-of-the-art venue. This venue, expected to open in 2022, held a groundbreaking ceremony on August 3 to kick off construction of what will be Topgolf’s first traditional multi-level entertainment venue to serve Washingtonians. Topgolf Renton-Seattle will be located off Logan Ave. near Boeing’s Renton Factory and The Landing Shopping mall.

Topgolf Renton-Seattle will feature Topgolf’s new skylit central atrium design. With comfortable seating, yard games, and a giant video wall, the skylit central atrium creates a hang-out spot and connects the fun of hitting bays with the action of our patio, bars and roof terraces.

"We're thrilled to kick off the development of Topgolf Renton-Seattle and look forward to unveiling this state-of-the-art venue," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "This exciting development will not only allow us to entertain the community, but also further enhance the south end of Lake Washington by serving as an anchor in Renton’s entertainment district."

The new, three-level venue, which is expected to employ more than 500 Associates once open, will feature 102 outdoor hitting bays, plus a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events.

Guests can experience the unique technology-driven fun that communities have grown to know and love in an open-air and safe multi-level environment. The signature experience features point-scoring games in outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages. Additionally, Topgolf will offer private event rooms for corporate meetings, celebrations and more.

"This is an exciting moment for the Renton community, and I look forward to the project's groundbreaking and completion," said Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone. "The addition of Topgolf to The Landing will serve as another source of entertainment for those who frequent the area and provide more job opportunities for Renton residents.”

Since its inception, Topgolf's foundation has been built on innovation, fun and inclusivity. As pioneers of the sports and entertainment industry, Topgolf's track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a unique company, which operates over 70 venues worldwide. Topgolf currently operates venues in five countries and continues to have a strong focus on its Commitment to Play Safely so Guests can play with confidence.

Follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for updates on Topgolf's progress on Topgolf Renton-Seattle.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through its experiences, innovation and culture. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group’s platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually over 70 locations in five countries across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

+++

About the City of Renton

The City of Renton, Washington, with a population of 105,500 (2020), is located on the southeast shore of Lake Washington, just south of Seattle. Renton's strong economic base, diverse marketplace and favorable business climate have attracted the attention of nationally recognized companies that are providing employees and their families an outstanding quality of life. Renton is the home of Boeing, PACCAR, IKEA, the Seattle Seahawks, and the eternal resting place of Jimi Hendrix. More information can be found on our website, news releases, or Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor pages.

###

News Releases