MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there are no counties where the spread of the COVID-19 virus is low or moderate. The state’s weekly update Wednesday said the transmission of COVID-19 is high in 71 out of 72 counties. The transmission rate is very high in Milwaukee County. This is based on the rate of positive tests per 100,000 people over the past two weeks (the burden) and the percent change in cases over the past week (the trajectory).