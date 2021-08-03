Cancel
Validity and Spamhaus Launch Partnership to Educate Email Marketers and Enable Safer Outreach

Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Collaboration aims to create a more secure email experience for all. Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced a partnership with Spamhaus, the trusted authority on IP and domain reputation data, to make email a safer and more secure environment for all. This announcement formalizes a longstanding relationship in which Validity and Spamhaus have united under a singular vision to encourage better email practices while simultaneously taking strides to stop malicious, unethical activity.

