Gary Gensler is officially circling the crypto market with the sirens on. In other words: The party may be ending soon. From stock tokens to DeFi, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s top official issued a sweeping and damning proclamation Aug. 3 that the crypto asset class is “rife with fraud, scams, and abuse in certain applications.” Gensler, who was sworn in as SEC chair earlier this year after being nominated to the position by President Biden, vowed that the regulator will use the full extent of its powers and even pursue more authority through Congress in order to “prevent transactions, products, and platforms from falling between regulatory cracks.”