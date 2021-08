Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced that it entered into an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Stop N Grow, Inc., a hydroponics store that specializes in indoor and outdoor greenhouses and horticultural products. A soft grand opening for the first Stop N Grow retail store that will carry the Company's products is expected next month in Holbrook, Arizona.