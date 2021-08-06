Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces New Three-Year, 25 Million Share Repurchase Program

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STN. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.