Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces New Three-Year, 25 Million Share Repurchase Program
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new three-year stock repurchase program, effective August 3, 2021, under which the Company may repurchase up to 25 million shares of FNF common stock. Purchases may be made from time to time by the Company in the open market at prevailing market prices or in privately negotiated transactions through July 31, 2024. Under its previous three-year repurchase program, which expired on July 31, 2021, the company repurchased a total of 17.4 million shares of common stock.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0