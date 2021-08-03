Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malibu, CA

Amendments to Nuisance Code to Address Homelessness, New Task Force

malibucity.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Council Works on Amending Malibu’s Nuisance Code to Address Homeless Encampments and Appoints New Homelessness Task Force. The Malibu City Council took steps during a meeting on July 21 to amend the City’s Nuisance Code to strengthen the City’s ability to address hazards posed by homeless encampments in Malibu, and appointed members of the City’s new Homelessness Taskforce. Video of the special virtual Council meeting on July 21 is available to view at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofMalibu/videos.

www.malibucity.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
Malibu, CA
Society
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Landlord#Nuisance#The City Council#The Council For A Second#Agendacenter#The Working Group#The People Concern#The Outreach Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...

Comments / 0

Community Policy