Amendments to Nuisance Code to Address Homelessness, New Task Force

City Council Works on Amending Malibu’s Nuisance Code to Address Homeless Encampments and Appoints New Homelessness Task Force. The Malibu City Council took steps during a meeting on July 21 to amend the City’s Nuisance Code to strengthen the City’s ability to address hazards posed by homeless encampments in Malibu, and appointed members of the City’s new Homelessness Taskforce. Video of the special virtual Council meeting on July 21 is available to view at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofMalibu/videos.