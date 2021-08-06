Cancel
Business

Option Care Health (OPCH) Announces Secondary Offering of 15M Shares of Common Stock

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Option Care Health, Inc. ("Option Care Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPCH) announced today that an affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners (the "Selling Stockholder") has agreed to sell 15,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock in an underwritten public offering. The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional shares of common stock. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

