Option Care Health (OPCH) Announces Secondary Offering of 15M Shares of Common Stock
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Option Care Health, Inc. ("Option Care Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPCH) announced today that an affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners (the "Selling Stockholder") has agreed to sell 15,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock in an underwritten public offering. The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional shares of common stock. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.www.streetinsider.com
