Unum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Daily Times
 2 days ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $182.9 million. The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.39 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts...

