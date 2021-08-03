Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utahns won't be forced to get COVID-19 vaccine, but there may be consequences, governor says

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Spencer Cox speaks during a COVID-19 briefing at the Women's Pavilion at St. Mark's Hospital in Millcreek on Tuesday. He said while Utah won't ever force you to get a vaccine if you don't want one, you should be prepared to face consequences if you remain unvaccinated. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox made it clear Tuesday Utah won't be joining New York City in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to eat inside restaurants or work out at a gym, but the state will provide N95 masks to schoolchildren under 12, who are too young to get the shots.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Millcreek, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Vaccines
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deidre Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah State Legislature#Utah Legislature#State Of Utah#Utahns#Deseret News#N95#Americans#The Utah Legislature#The County Council#Cdc#Burnout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 7

Community Policy