COLUMBUS, Neb. (NCN) - A number of scams disguised as payment calls have targeted customers within the Nebraska Public Power District. In a press release from NPPD, the service provider says phone calls and text messages have been sent to customers demanding immediate payment. These fake messages also claim that if a payment isn’t made that power will be cut off to their residence. Scammers will occasionally disguise their phone number to make it appear as an NPPD number and then ask customers to call them back using a different number to make the payments.