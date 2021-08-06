Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to sell local incumbent carrier operations in 20 states to Apollo Funds (APO) for $7.5 billion

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) business, including its consumer, small business, wholesale and mostly copper-served enterprise customers and assets, in 20 states to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (the "Apollo Funds") for $7.5 billion, including debt assumption of approximately $1.4 billion, and subject to working capital and various other purchase price adjustments.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumn#Financial Advisors#Lumen Technologies#Lumn#Apo#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ilec#Clec#Fiber#Private Equity Partner#Goldman Sachs#Bank Of America#Morgan Stanley#The Apollo Funds#Liontree#Barclays#Credit Suisse#Paul Weiss#Wharton Garrison Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
thefastmode.com

Airtel Launches 'Office Internet' in Partnership with Google Cloud and Cisco

Bharti Airtel last week announced the launch of ‘Airtel Office Internet’ – a unified enterprise grade solution for the emerging digital connectivity needs of small businesses, SOHOs and early stage tech start-ups. More than ever, emerging businesses across India are looking for reliable connectivity and digital productivity tools that enhance...
Agriculturethefastmode.com

AeroFarms, Nokia Partner for AI-Enabled Plant Vision Technology

AeroFarms and Nokia Bell Labs have unveiled a multi-year partnership to combine their expertise and expand their joint capabilities in cutting-edge networking, autonomous systems, and integrated machine vision and machine learning technologies to identify and track plant interactions at the most advanced levels. As part of this partnership, AeroFarms, a...
investing.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Brookfield Business Partners LP

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) LP on Friday, setting a price target of $61, which is approximately 41.89% above the present share price of $42.99. Kwan expects Brookfield Business Partners LP to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.57 for the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nokia supplies DELTA Fiber with optical transport network to support 400G and beyond

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nokia supplies DELTA Fiber with optical transport network to support 400G and beyond. High capacity optical network for both core and metro applications will support DELTA Fiber’s aggressive Fiber to the Home (FTTH) rollout in the Netherlands over the next decade.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Jussi Vasama starts on 1 October 2021 as the CEO of QPR Software

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. QPR Software Plc, Company Announcement AugustÂ ï»¿9, 2021 at 10.00 A.M. The Board of Directors of QPR Software Plc. announced on 24 June 2021 that it has appointed Jussi...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Plant&Co Announces Signing of Arrangement Agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Executing on plan to spin out its cannabis related assets to unlock dormant shareholder value. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a...
Businesschannele2e.com

Cisco Cloud Stack Rumor vs Cisco Plus As-a-Service Reality

Cisco Systems has denied a report that it’s developing a Cloud Stack service to manage hardware and software within private data centers for customers. The alleged Cloud Stack strategy would be Cisco’s private cloud response to public cloud giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Alleged...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO. Sika acquires Bexel Internacional S.A. de C.V., a leading manufacturer of tile adhesives and stuccos in Mexico. The acquisition strengthens Sika's position in the large, fast-growing Mexican mortar market and significantly extends its manufacturing footprint. In 2020, the acquired company generated sales of CHF 35 million.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Equifax To Buy Health e(fx) To Bolster Its HR Solutions

Equifax has announced a new agreement to acquire Health e(fx), which a press release says will be allowing more automation for HR teams, and reducing services, a press release says. With the acquisition, friction in HR teams will reportedly go down. And Equifax will be able to give businesses more...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades FTS International (FTSI) to Buy

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro upgraded FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Technologymartechseries.com

Value Xd Impact™ 2.0: Disrupting Cloud Analytics while Serving the Planet

Value Xd announces the release of its updated and enhanced analytical ecosystem for sustainable impact design, measurement, and investment – Value Xd Impact 2.0. As the world faces the necessity of radical decision-making and decisive action to address climate change and environmental degradation, businesses, investors, and markets are at the forefront of change. We are now entering a new age where disclosing carbon footprints and climate related information is being entrenched in regulatory frameworks in the UK, EU, US, and around the world.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Millennium Management LLC Sells 296,094 Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In week 31 Kvika banki hf. ("žKvika" or "žthe bank") purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 192,900,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price. 3.8.202109:48:201,000,00024.12524,125,000. 3.8.202109:50:381,000,00024.12524,125,000. 4.8.202109:42:322,000,00024.12548,250,000. 5.8.202109:41:192,000,00024.07548,150,000.
Businessbostonnews.net

Vuuzle Media Corp Limited generates progressive IDEAS: what Ronnie Flynn says about these INNOVATIONS

Today it will be about Vuuzle Media Corp Limited - an international company, under the roof of new and basic progressive & promising ideas for the media are located. The founder of the Vuuzle Media Corp Limited Ronnie Flynn emphasizes that people will not only buy your product, but also the emotion behind it. Therefore, it is necessary to understand that thoughtful creativity in business is the most effective way to qualitatively implement the company's business strategy.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Two Firms Guide Western Union’s Business Solutions Unit Sale

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advised Western Union Co. on its agreement to sell the company’s global business solutions division to two private equity firms for around $910 million. Skadden Arps said it’s advising the private equity firms, Boston-based Baupost Group and Seattle-based Goldfinch Partners. The private equity firms are acquiring Western...
BusinessCNBC

SEC approves Nasdaq's plan to boost diversity on corporate boards

The SEC on Friday approved Nasdaq's push to require race and gender disclosures in its listing rules. The first-of-its-kind proposal would require companies listed on the Nasdaq to meet certain minimum targets for gender and racial diversity of their boards. "These rules will allow investors to gain a better understanding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy