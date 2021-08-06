Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to sell local incumbent carrier operations in 20 states to Apollo Funds (APO) for $7.5 billion
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) business, including its consumer, small business, wholesale and mostly copper-served enterprise customers and assets, in 20 states to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (the "Apollo Funds") for $7.5 billion, including debt assumption of approximately $1.4 billion, and subject to working capital and various other purchase price adjustments.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0