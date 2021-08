BELFAST — The newly created terraced gardens at the home of Elsa Mead, 40 Bayview Street will be on display July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of Belfast Garden Club’s Open Garden Day. The 10 beautiful public gardens in Belfast, lovingly tended by members of the club, will also be featured that day. A printed map with locations of the public gardens will be available at the Mead garden and guests are encouraged to explore them all that day or in the future. The gardens will be open rain or shine and a $5 donation is requested to sustain club operations.