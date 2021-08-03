Cancel
Jacksonville, TX

Blackwell indicted in shooting death of Jacksonville man

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KVox_0bGhzZQj00
CHRISTOPHER M. BLACKWELL Source - Cherokee County Sheriff's Dept.

Christopher M. Blackwell, 35, was indicted on July 23 for the shooting death of Matthew W. Nock, 33, who was a Jacksonville resident.

In the incident that took place at 12:16 p.m. on May 3 in the 500 block of Myrtle St., Nock suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He initially was taken to UT Health Jacksonville and later transferred via helicopter to UT Health Tyler where he was pronounced deceased.

According to witness accounts, the two men engaged in some form of an altercation prior to the shooting.

A court date fort Blackwell has not been given at this time.

