Cleveland, OH

Find Out Why Locals Are Buzzing About The Kissing The Beehive Cocktail At Avo In Cleveland

By Nikki Rhoades
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 4 days ago

Indulging in margaritas, chips, and salsa is something of a pastime here in Cleveland. There’s just something about tried and true Tex-Mex combinations that tickle the taste buds and immerse the senses. However, there’s one modern Mexican restaurant in Cleveland with a drink so yummy that it gives traditional margaritas a run for their money. That’s right… we’re talking about the Kissing The Beehive Cocktail at Avo Modern Mexican. Ever heard of it? Well, this is one local business that belongs on your bucket list. Take a look:

Welcome to Avo Modern Mexican in Cleveland!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iq3pT_0bGhz0rn00
Ithaca Court/Google Images
Avo Modern Mexican is a fairly new dining concept that opened in Ohio City in 2020. It operates in the old Bakersfield location, and it's truly delicious.

This chic eatery is, as its name implies, modern, clean, and internationally inspired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0MBq_0bGhz0rn00
Nicole Crenshaw/Google Images
The restaurant, brought to you by the same group spearheading Lago and Char Whiskey Bar & Grille, features favorites like burritos, ceviche, street corn, and more.

As is the case with many delectable Mexican dishes, the entrees always seem to feature some sort of artistic splash of color...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Za5Oo_0bGhz0rn00
Avo Modern Mexican/Google Images
The menu is diverse enough to delight even picky eaters, offering basics like fries, chips and dip, and tacos. They also offer modern dishes like maple brussels, creative avocado dishes (goat cheese anyone?!?!), and more.

...And the same is true when it comes to the selection of cocktails!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUzYH_0bGhz0rn00
Avo Modern Mexican/Google Images
Margaritas are a go-to Mexican favorite, and Avo offers unique flavors like lavender, habanero, and pineapple.

The cocktails come complete with fun names, like "Kissing The Beehive," which refers to the lovely peach-colored drink on the left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsEzu_0bGhz0rn00
Avo Modern Mexican/Google Images
This particular cocktail has sweetness with a kick. Honey, grapefruit, a bit of habanero syrup, and a jalapeno salt rim will tempt your taste buds... but also might have the power to make you crave some water to wash down that spice.

While the food features many familiar dishes, like this burrito verde, you can find all sorts of groundbreaking flavor combinations on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkIjH_0bGhz0rn00
Avo Ohio City/Facebook
The verde burrito has all the traditional fixins' and is smothered in verde salsa and pico de gallo. Connect with Avo on Facebook to explore other unique options on the menu!

The same is true when you check out the smaller plate options... these plates are amazingly big on flavor!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLSGZ_0bGhz0rn00
Francis W/Google Images
Try something unique like BBQ carnitas nachos, or opt for something familiar like salsa. Whatever you choose, your taste buds will appreciate your visit.

If you're looking for a new hangout in Ohio City, you and your friends should try Avo... you just might fall in love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXvUm_0bGhz0rn00
Avo Ohio City/Facebook
Chic, laid back, and located just steps away from some of Ohio City's most interesting attractions, this restaurant is a fun place to hang out.

Remember to bring a sense of adventure on at least your first visit, because it's well worth breaking your comfort zone to try the offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPmXx_0bGhz0rn00
Francis W/Google Images
Seriously, it's worth trying something new here! You just might find a new favorite dish.

There's truly something for everyone at Avo Modern Mexican.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoZye_0bGhz0rn00
Avo Modern Mexican/Google Images
Find Avo at 2058 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

There’s so much to love about this incredible modern Mexican restaurant in Cleveland. So… have you tried the Kissing The Beehive Cocktail yet? We’d love to hear about your experience in the comments below!

Are you still craving a tried and true marg? We don’t blame you one bit. Sip margaritas under the Northeast Ohio sun on Only In Cleveland’s Margarita Marathon bucket list .

