Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin reports highest number of single-day COVID cases since February

By Brandon Arbuckle
fox47.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported the largest amount of single-day COVID-19 cases in nearly six months. Health officials confirmed 1,391 new cases of the virus, which nearly triples Monday’s case count. The seven-day rolling average has also grown to 854, which is the highest average since Feb. 10. The state has reached an all-time total of 624,213 confirmed cases.

fox47.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Dhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy