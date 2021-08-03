Applications Now Open for 2021-22 CAYSA Junior Scholarship Program

PORTLAND — All high school seniors in Oregon who are U.S. citizens are welcome to apply to the Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program. The entire MVS application process is handled online with applicants being judged on academics, leadership and community engagement, and financial need. Applicants will be judged at four levels with the opportunity to earn scholarships at the local, district, state, and national level. The top male and female students will advance from the local lodge level to the district level, and from there onto the state and national competitions.