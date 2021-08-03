Cancel
Applications Now Open for 2021-22 CAYSA Junior Scholarship Program

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4ATX Foundation, Austin FC and CAYSA (Capital Area Youth Soccer Association (CAYSA) are partnering up again for the 2021-22 youth soccer season. With CAYSA, a 501(c)3 non-profit supporting soccer for young people and their communities across Central Texas, the 4ATX Foundation and Austin FC are now accepting applicants for the partnership’s annual Club Scholarship Program. The program provides the opportunity for youth local CAYSA Junior Academy program players to join a local team.

