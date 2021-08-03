Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Under Armour CEO on Q2 beat

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder Armour CEO Patrik Frisk joins Closing Bell to discuss his company's success. Under Armour's inventory is up 26 percent and their profit margins are higher this quarter, too.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Ceo#Closing Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Footwear News

Under Armour Set for Another Positive Quarter, Analysts Say

Under Armour Inc. should continue to exceed expectations when it reports Q2 earnings on Tuesday, analysts say. The results are expected to be driven by improved product offerings, international sales and an elevated direct-to-consumer experience. In a note to investors, William Trading analyst Sam Poser predicted Under Armour will report...
Marketsinvesting.com

Under Armour Rallies Above Downside Resistance Line

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) opened with a positive gap on Monday, above the short-term downside resistance line drawn from the high of May 27. Yesterday, the stock opened with another positive gap, bigger this time, and managed to overcome the peak of June 25, at around 22.30. In our view, this has turned the short-term picture back to positive and thus, we would see decent chances for further advances.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Under Armour raises revenue outlook as second-quarter sales and profit beat estimates

Under Armour beat sales and profit estimates for the second quarter, signaling that its turnaround plan is working, the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand said Tuesday. With progress over last year and 2019, the sports apparel maker raised its full-year revenue outlook and said it expects a “solid” performance this year. “With the critical mass of our transformation behind us and the ...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Under Armour Inc. Q2 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Under Armour Inc. (UAA):. -Earnings: $59.21 million in Q2 vs. -$182.89 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.13 in Q2 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $1.35 billion in Q2 vs. $707.64 million in the same period last year.
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Under Armour Shares Surge as Earnings Top Estimates, Retailer Hikes Outlook

Under Armour reported Tuesday fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that topped analysts' estimates as its turnaround efforts took hold and shoppers bought more of its merchandise at full price. The athletic apparel maker also hiked its outlook for the full year. Under Armour shares surged 7% in extended trading. Here's...
StocksBenzinga

Why Under Armour's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised guidance. Under Armour reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.2 billion.
Stocksinvesting.com

PepsiCo, Under Armour Rise Premarket; Eli Lilly, Clorox Fall

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, August 3rd. Please refresh for updates. NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) stock fell 8.8% and Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) stock also weakened after a critical article in a state-run Chinese paper raised fears that the videogaming sector may be next to feel the pain of Chinese regulatory scrutiny.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Under Armour reports better-than-expected earnings, raises guidance

Under Armour Inc. shares jumped 5.4% in Tuesday premarket trading after the athletic company reported second-quarter earnings that far exceeded expectations and raised its 2021 guidance. Net income totaled $59.2 million, or 13 cents per share, after a loss of $182.9 million, or 40 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 24 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for 6 cents. Revenue of $1.352 billion was up from $707.6 million last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.218 billion. Under Armour is now guiding for revenue growth in a low-20 percentage rate compared with previous guidance for high-teens percentage rate. EPS is expected to be 14 cents to 16 cents up from previous guidance for 2 cents to 4 cents. And adjusted EPS is expected to be 50 cents to 52 cents, up from prior guidance for a range of 28 cents to 30 cents. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $5.346 billion, implying 19.5% growth, and EPS of 35 cents. Under Armour shares have gained 23% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 16.8% for the period.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Tuesday: Under Armour, Alibaba, Clorox

2. Alibaba - Down 0.7%. Shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report were off after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Revenue rose 34% to 205.7 billion yuan ($31.8 billion), compared with analysts' consensus forecast of 209.9 billion yuan. 3. Clorox - Down 11%. Clorox (CLX) - Get...
StocksStreet.Com

What Under Armour Stock Tells Jim Cramer About August Trading

Under Armour reported adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $1.4 billion, exceeding estimates. The company also raised its full-year outlook "given the continued momentum." While largely positive, trading in Under Armour was volatile in the extent of the gains. As of 12 p.m. ET, the stock...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Under Armour Raises Full Year Outlook As Q2 Blasts Past Analyst Targets

Under Armour, Inc. reported second-quarter results that easily surpassed Wall Street’s estimates and significantly lifted its guidance for the year. “We are very pleased with Under Armour’s better than expected second-quarter results, which reflect solid progress compared to both 2020 and 2019. Given the continued momentum, we’re raising our full-year outlook, which puts us on track to achieving a solid performance in 2021,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “With the critical mass of our transformation behind us and the continued improvements across product, marketing, and our financial results, I believe this year sets a robust foundation that positions us well for our next chapter of profitable growth.”
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Under Armour Sees North America Drive Recovery

Under Armour Inc. reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and significantly raised its full-year guidance. Broad-based sales growth and healthier full-price selling were seen across categories and regions led by North America. “At the halfway point of 2021, our better than expected results continue to validate that our multi-year transformation is working,”...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Front Office Sports

Under Armour Raises Outlook As Revenue Jumps 91%

Under Armour released its second-quarter earnings Tuesday. Revenue totaled $1.4 billion, up 91% year-over-year. North American sales rose 101% year-over-year. The athletic apparel maker credits strong growth in owned-and-operated stores for the boost. Apparel revenue reached $874 million, a 105% increase. Footwear revenue hit $343 million, an 85% increase. Accessories...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Under Armour Reaches 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

On Tuesday, Under Armour (UAA) cleared an important technical benchmark, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 81, up from 74 the day before. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price...

Comments / 0

Community Policy