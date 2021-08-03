Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and ended higher Tuesday as traders weighed another big set of company earnings reports.

Investors were also closely monitoring the latest developments with COVID-19 and its potential impact on a still-recovering economy amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

Health care and technology stocks led the gains. Clorox slumped after reporting disappointing financial results, while Ralph Lauren rose after handily beating analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 35.99 points, or 0.8%, to 4,423.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 278.24 points, or 0.8%, to 35,116.40.

The Nasdaq rose 80.23 points, or 0.5%, to 14,761.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.09 points, or 0.4%, to 2,223.58.

For the week :

The S&P 500 is up 27.89 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 180.93 .points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 88.62 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.67 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 667.08 points, or 17.8%.

The Dow is up 4,509.92 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,873.01 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 248.73 points, or 12.6%.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Technology Stocks#Earnings Reports#Clorox#Dow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks Breaking Out

We’re midway into the trading week, and it has proven a relatively stifling few days for many bullish investors. But for those who appreciate the stock market’s tendency to rhyme, promising monthly price chart breakouts in three large-cap tech stocks suggest another Roaring ‘20s period is just getting started. Some...
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trending slightly higher hours before Thursday's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are trading slightly higher ahead of Thursday's opening bell. A report from ADP showed that 330,000 jobs were added by the private sector in July, almost half the number that economists were expecting. Bottlenecks in hiring continue to hold back the labor market, according to ADP. Federal Reserve policy makers have said the recovery of the labor market is a key factor in monetary policy decisions.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: DKNG, FSLY, AMC, MRNA

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both made new all-time highs on the day, as we continue to see rotations throughout the market amid earnings. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades for Friday (the same day as the monthly jobs report). Top Stock Trades for...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Score New Highs Ahead of Jobs Day

Stocks gained ground on Thursday as Wall Street digested the latest round of economic and earnings reports. Ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated nonfarm payrolls report, data showed weekly jobless claims fell to 385,000 last week – in line with expectations – while continuing claims dropped below 3 million for the first time since March 2020.
StocksCNBC

Stock futures are flat ahead of key employment report

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during overnight trading on Thursday, ahead of Friday's highly anticipated jobs report. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 17 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. Stocks finished Thursday's session in the green, with the S&P...
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 370 points or 2.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,600-point plateau although it may reverse those losses on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...
StocksBusiness Insider

21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares rose 23.8% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Bsquare is set to release its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 12, 2021. AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) rose 16.8% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Friday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)...
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Slip on Wall Street, Pulling S&P 500 Below Record

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a building, in New York. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, led by declines in banks and energy companies. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Stocks gave back...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tread water after S&P 500 hits record high

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow off 0.13%, S&P down 0.10%, Nasdaq flat. Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were muted on Wednesday following a record close for the S&P 500, while focus turned to data on the services sector for cues on whether a domestic economic rebound was stalling.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as banks, industrials slide

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Wednesday as concerns around slowing economic growth and renewed COVID-19 fears hit economically-sensitive sectors, including banks and industrials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.96 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 35,047.44. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.20...
StocksCNBC

Stock futures are flat as investors await more jobs data

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. equity indexes were little changed at the start of the overnight session Wednesday evening as Wall Street looked to improve upon a mixed week. Dow futures rose 16 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures each rose less than 0.1%. The moves...
Stocksinvesting.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures Slide Despite Global Stock Rally; Bitcoin Tumbles

As earnings season continues, traders await US employment reports. US futures on the Dow, S&P and Russell 2000 were trading lower on Wednesday ahead of the US open, after the S&P 500 posted a fresh record yesterday on positive earnings and the u-turn by the government-backed Chinese media on tech regulation, which offset worries that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 will upend the economic recovery. NASDAQ futures were marginally higher as tech sector earnings continue to beat expectations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy