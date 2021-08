Under Armour, Inc. reported second-quarter results that easily surpassed Wall Street’s estimates and significantly lifted its guidance for the year. “We are very pleased with Under Armour’s better than expected second-quarter results, which reflect solid progress compared to both 2020 and 2019. Given the continued momentum, we’re raising our full-year outlook, which puts us on track to achieving a solid performance in 2021,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “With the critical mass of our transformation behind us and the continued improvements across product, marketing, and our financial results, I believe this year sets a robust foundation that positions us well for our next chapter of profitable growth.”