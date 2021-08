Darrell Miller departed this earthly life on Tuesday, July 27th at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Hazard, following an acute illness. Darrell was born on January 26, 1946, the son of Ola Miller and Elsie Hudson Miller who each predeceased him in death, and was 75 years and 182 days old at his passing. Darrell was a member of Full Gospel Deliverance Church.