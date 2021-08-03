Cancel
Financial Reports

Lyft earnings beats, company reaches adjusted EBITDA profitability in Q2

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyft's revenue reports beat expectations this quarter. The company says demand continued to grow in July and Lyft saw a 36 million increase in active riders versus the previous quarter.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebitda#Ebitda
