Tom McEwen’s sister on Olympic medals: ‘It’s what dreams are made of’

By Alistair Mason
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
Event rider Tom McEwen arrives back at London Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Double Olympic medal winner Tom McEwen’s family went “far more crazy” than he did following his eventing success in Japan according to his sister.

Ella McEwen, 27, watched early stages of her older brother’s bid for glory over the weekend with friends at her home in London complete with blow-up horse costumes, cocktails and “loads of cheering”.

It was a different story on Monday as she took in the denouement alongside her parents and some family friends in an atmosphere she described as “tense” but “amazing”.

(Ella McEwen)

But the celebrations truly began when it became clear McEwen had secured himself an individual medal.

“Because he’s so calm and together, Tom, and even after he went clear and he’d won an medal he was very calm, whereas at home we were all going far more crazy than he was,” Ms McEwen, an account manager, told PA.

“But it was just surreal – it’s kind of what you think dreams are made and he went and did it, and did us all proud.”

In the end her brother, who was greeted by a welcome party as he arrived back at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday evening, won silver in the individual tournament aboard Toledo De Kerser and a gold in the team event with Oliver Townend and Laura Collett.

Ms McEwen, who was among those who met him at the airport, described the 30-year-old as “a very kind brother” who is “always looking out for you”.

She said she had an “enormous” sense of pride in what he had achieved.

(Ella McEwen)

“When you see him standing on the podium and when you see him with the rest of Team GB with the anthem, words can’t describe that,” she said.

She added that she thought the success would “take a while to sink in” for her brother.

But she added: “It will mean the world – especially for all his friends that didn’t know what eventing was when he was at school and then suddenly they see him at the Olympics.

“It’s what dreams are made of and makes all the hard work pay off.”

