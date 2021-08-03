Southeast Georgia Health System Recommends Outpatient Testing Sites For COVID-19

Carter County Public Health would like to remind residents who are on life support systems such as oxygen support to have an emergency plan for times such as a power outage. Individuals on an oxygen support system that would like to have their name added to the list in the event of power outage are asked to call Southeast Electric Cooperative at 406-775-8762 or Carter County Public Health 406-775-6332. Information is kept confidential and only used for the purposes of emergency or health and safety.