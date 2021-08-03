Southeast Georgia Health System Recommends Outpatient Testing Sites For COVID-19
August 3, 2021 – As with most hospitals across the nation, Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick and Camden Campus hospitals are experiencing substantially higher than normal patient volumes and long emergency room wait times. Health System leadership reports the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, driven by the more contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates, as the primary contributing factor for the increase and a significant cause for concern.www.sghs.org
Comments / 0