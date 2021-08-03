Funeral services for Tommy Dean Brown, of Wesson, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Mt. Zion Road) in Wesson, with burial to follow in the cemetery. Officiating will be Bro. Zach Kilpatrick and Bro. Wayne Kimbrough, with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from noon until 2 p.m. Mr. Brown passed from this life on July, 28 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, with his loving family by his side.