Amazon Hires Facebook's Remy Merriex as Prime Video Creative Marketing Director
Amazon hired advertising creative veteran Remy Merriex, most recently at Facebook, as the newest member of the Prime Video marketing team. Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, announced that Merriex will join Prime Video’s marketing team as global executive creative director. In the new role, he will oversee development of global creative campaigns across the Prime Video brand, content and originals marketing. Merriex will begin at Amazon on Aug. 9, reporting to Ojo, who was formerly CMO of MAC Cosmetics before she joined Amazon last year.www.seattlepi.com
