Fetty Wap Posts Emotional Video Remembering 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren who Died

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

Fetty Wap was emotional when he asked his fans to pay tribute to his late 4-year-old daughter … soliciting them to post butterfly pics as a way of honoring her life. The rapper held a picture of his young daughter, Lauren Maxwell, and kissed it during a brief Instagram Live session … calling her “my shorty.” Fetty asked his followers to do him a solid by posting butterflies in the comments section.

Distractify

Fetty Wap Only Has His Right Eye, but What Caused Him to Lose His Left?

As he's achieved greater and greater success, fans have only become more curious about the details of Fetty Wap's personal life. The rapper is now 30 years old, and some have started to notice that he only has one eye. Although his single eye certainly hasn't stood in the way of his success, some are wondering what happened to his other eye that left him with just one.
CelebritiesKXLY

Fetty Wap’s daughter’s cause of death revealed

Fetty Wap’s daughter died of heart defect complications. The 30-year-old rapper’s four-year-old child Lauren Maxwell – whom he shared with US dancer Turquoise Miami – passed away on June 24 from “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies”, TMZ reports. Lauren had suffered with a heart...
Us Weekly

Fetty Wap’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers

Fetty Wap is loving fatherhood! The rapper became a dad in May 2011 and has been sharing his sweet moments with his children via social media ever since. The songwriter shares his eldest child, Aydin, with Ariel Reese. Four years after the little one’s birth, the New Jersey native welcomed daughter Zaviera with Lezhae Keona in 2015. The former couple also welcomed son Zy in 2018.
Fetty Wap’s daughter died from heart defect complications: report

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died of complications from a heart defect she had since birth, according to a new report. Lauren’s cause of death was a fatal cardiac arrhythmia – an irregular heartbeat — due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies, according to TMZ, which cited the death certificate.
Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Turquoise Miami slams a publication which claims to have obtained a death certificate that allegedly reveals 4-year-old Lauren Maxwell died of heart defect complications. AceShowbiz - Fetty Wap's ex Turquoise Miami is left furious after a publication leaked the possible cause of her daughter's death. Taking to social media, Turquoise Miami, the mother of the rapper's late daughter Lauren Maxwell, slammed the news outlet for spreading the unconfirmed information based on her alleged death certificate.
Fetty Wap and more stars who lost children in 2021

Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a child. Sadly, several celebrities have had to say goodbye to their babies this year. Keep reading to see which stars are grieving the loss of their kids in 2021, starting with this hitmaker… "Trap Queen" rapper Fetty Wap is mourning the death of 4-year-old Lauren Maxwell, his daughter with Lisa Pembroke, aka performer Turquoise Miami. Lauren passed away in Riverdale, Georgia, on June 24. According to TMZ, her death certificate indicates she died from a cardiac arrhythmia — an irregular heartbeat — caused by complications from congenital cardiac anomalies. A devastated Lisa — who on Aug. 5 took to Instagram to slam TMZ for posting the news, saying "that is not the full cause of her death" and noting that autopsy results were pending — announced Lauren's passing on social media on Aug. 1, calling her daughter "my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius." Two days later, Fetty Wap (real name: Willie Maxwell II) took to Instagram where he called his little girl his "mini me" and "my twin," captioning a photo of Lauren, "I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend…" The grieving dad told fans on Instagram Live, "She's good. My baby's happy now." The music star has five surviving children from previous relationships.
