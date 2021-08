Corinth’s sales tax proceeds eased down a bit in the latest reported month but continue to be in above-average territory. A year ago, the city was seeing a surge in sales tax collections fueled by pandemic panic shopping that left local store shelves bereft of toilet paper and some other essentials. The year-ago sales tax diversion of $640,868.36 was just shy of an all-time record at the time. This month’s total of $629,244.46, reflecting sales activity that occurred in local businesses during the month of May, was off by 1.8 percent in comparison. Those are the only two times the month has ever topped $600,000.