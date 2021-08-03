Spotify Plus Adds Affordable Premium Listening In Limited Testing

Deal with the top sports PPV platform brings premier boxing, MMA, wrestling and more to Atmosphere programming slate. Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV for businesses, announced today a partnership with sports streamer FITE to launch a new FITE channel on the Atmosphere platform. The new channel, now available to all Atmosphere customers, brings the Triller-owned streamer’s boxing, MMA and wrestling content to Atmosphere, extending the company’s programming slate to 52 channels and providing Atmosphere subscribers with a compelling new offering for their guests. Atmosphere’s streaming platform is specifically designed for viewing in public spaces, providing short-form, audio-optional TV programming to more than 13,000 restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, doctors’ offices and other venues across the country, reaching 17 million customers per month.
Comments / 0