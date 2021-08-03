Spotify Plus Adds Affordable Premium Listening In Limited Testing

I’m curious to know if there is someone out there that is still on their first pair of headphones. Maybe you were crossing the road, and you dropped one truly wireless bud that got stuck like a piece of gum to the groove of a tire. Now, you’re smarter and you have neckband earphones. Just when you think that you’ve found the perfect pair, you snagged the wire while pulling it from your bag and now you're left with a DIY truly wireless pair that doesn't work. It makes sense to have a pair of budget earphones lying around that you can use a bit more carelessly and Realme has quite a few options.