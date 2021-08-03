Cancel
NFL

Steelers add depth at running back with Tony Brooks-James

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of moves ahead of their Thursday night preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Pittsburgh has signed running back Tony Brooks-James and to make room on the roster has released linebacker Jarvis Miller.

Brooks-James was with the Steelers briefly back in 2019. He appeared in three games and had seven rushing yards on eight carries. Brooks-James has been in the league since 2019, played his college ball at Oregon and has also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.

This move could be in response to one of two things. First, the Steelers have no plans of playing rookie running back Najee Harris on Thursday. And second, the injury that kept Benny Snell out of practice is enough he might not be available Thursday either.

Check out best pics from week 2 of Steelers training camp

