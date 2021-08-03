Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Times Leader P.M. Update: Tuesday, August 3

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbHPx_0bGhv4Fr00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update looking ahead to Wednesday’s paper: Chewy, Inc. will be expanding operations in Pittston Township, the developer of the former Hotel Sterling site won’t meet a Sept. 1 deadline to begin construction and more.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chewy Inc#Hotel Sterling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
King County, WAPosted by
Crosscut

The numbers start coming in after 8 p.m. Tuesday, with daily updates to follow.

The first ballots cast in the Aug. 3 primary will be counted and preliminary results reported by King County by 8:15 p.m. on primary Election Day. As more votes are counted, the county expects to post daily updates at 4 p.m. on the days after the election. The county Canvassing Board will certify the results and transmit them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office on Aug. 17.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Monthly $1200 Checks Proposed

Stimulus Check for the fourth round has been vehemently demanded. The IRS sent the third installment of the checks last week. The citizens felt the need to receive more money from the government. The money provided was predominantly used up for paying off debts. With the covid situation worsening, more and more petitions are being filed. A recent petition was filed by the lawmakers. It demanded a monthly payment of $1200 to provide financial relief.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

COVID-19 increase looks like another surge, countywide and in ZIP codes

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It’s starting to look like a full-blown COVID-19 surge in Luzerne County after a week in which the daily counts went from 30 on July 31 to 61 on Friday. The 14-day increase per 100,000 residents, tracked by the Times Leader for more than a year, shot up from 77 to 133 in the same stretch. Which ZIP Codes are the hot spots this time?
Plymouth, PAPosted by
Times Leader

17th annual Kielbasa Festival set for Aug. 12-14 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH — At Wednesday night’s final meeting of the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival planning committee, anticipation filled the room. With about 25 volunteers at the ready at the VFW Post 1425, Terry Womelsdorf, president of Plymouth Alive, and Jaynan Temerantz, vice chairperson, went over the to-do list item by item. Womelsdorf had his orange highlighter and he checked off each item after every discussion.
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Diamonds to United Way for focus on disadvantaged children

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to The United Way of Wyoming Valley for the continued focus on improving the long term prospects of disadvantaged children in our region. The latest effort, given space in Sunday’s paper on an inside page, exemplified the sustained effort the agency has brought to this cause for years. The United Way wrapped up its Helping Kids Thrive Drive Friday with some final day donations and a celebratory thank-you cookout. The drive collected school supplies and hygiene items for students in 22 Wyoming Valley elementary schools. This is one of many smart initiatives launched by the United Way since it turned its focus on changing the trajectory of children in low-income families profoundly enough to break the well known, and very real, cycle of poverty that plagues poor families. The logic is simple: Help them early in ways that matter later. It’s a cost-effective strategy that, over the next decades, could reshape the region.
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Finalists announced for Young Professionals Awards

WILKES-BARRE — It’s almost time for the Young Professionals Awards, and now we know who’s been nominated. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, with media partner Times Leader Media Group, will host the 6th Annual Young Professional Awards, presented by Coal Creative. On Friday the...
Buncombe County, NCMountain Xpress

Buncombe County COVID-19 community update at 3 p.m. today

Buncombe County Public Health Director, Stacie Saunders and HCA NC Division Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Hathaway will be providing a COVID-19 Community Update on Tuesday, August 3rd at 3:00 PM via Facebook Live @Buncombegov. The Spanish version will be aired via Facebook Live @BCHHS. The comments section is here...
Gonzales, TXGonzales Inquirer

City Council to hold budget workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m.

The Gonzales City Council will hold a budget workshop tonight at 5 p.m. GONZALES MUNICIPAL BUILDING 820 ST. JOSEPH STREET AGENDA – AUGUST 3, 2021 5:00 P.M. CALL TO ORDER, INVOCATION, AND PLEDGES OF ALLEGIANCE. HEARING OF RESIDENTS. This time is set aside for any person who wishes to address...
Taylor, MIcityoftaylor.com

Remember: Turn in absentee ballots by 8 p.m. August 3

City Clerk Cindy Bower is reminding voters who are casting absentee ballots to make sure they are turned in by 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 3. The City is holding a primary election that day and all absentee ballots must by turned in by that time. In-person voting will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy