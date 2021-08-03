Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox place Matt Barnes on COVID list

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to Tuesday’s series opener in Detroit to start a three-game set against the Tigers, Alex Cora announced that Matt Barnes was being placed on the COVID list. Importantly, it was clarified that neither Barnes nor anyone else on the team has tested positive. Rather, the Red Sox closer was feeling under the weather and he is being placed on the list as the team awaits the return of their test results. A similar situation unfolded with J.D. Martinez early in this season, and he spent one day off the roster.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Alex Cora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Injured List#Covid#Tigers#The Red Sox#Chriscotillo#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBOver the Monster

Matt Barnes: Elite Closer?

Lockdown reliever, shutdown closer, elite; I’ve heard these phrases associated with Matt Barnes all season long. As Matt Barnes heads into the second half after his first All-Star game, I want to make it clear that I think he deserved to be there and that I hope his success continues. I'm just not sure if it will. Matt Barnes reportedly simplified his mechanics and changed his approach on the mound this year. Those changes have paid dividends. He just signed a new contract and is ready to anchor the Red Sox bullpen after the break. What can we expect from this All-Star closer?
Sportsqfm96.com

NBC4 Matt Barnes

We caught up with our buddy from NBC4, Sports reporter, Matt Barnes, who is LIVE in Tokyo, Japan for the Summer OIympic Games. Matt gave us updates on the restrictions in the village as well as all the news on the Simone Biles story after she withdrew from the games all-together.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Matt Barnes Jokes About Craig Kimbrel Potentially Returning To Red Sox

There’s been chatter about a Cubs player possibly returning to the Red Sox ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline. And we’re not just talking about Anthony Rizzo. In addition to Chicago’s first baseman, Boston has been floated as a potential destination for Craig Kimbrel. Some expect the Cubs...
MLBcbslocal.com

Matt Barnes Would Accept Move To Setup Role If Red Sox Acquired Craig Kimbrel

BOSTON (CBS) — The MLB trade deadline is Friday. Nobody knows what the first-place Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will or will not do. One name that’s come up as a trade possibility around the league, though, is former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel. With Kimbrel’s Cubs in fourth place in the NL Central, 8.5 games out of the second wild card spot, the All-Star closer figures to be on the move before Friday.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Red Sox closer Barnes tests negative for coronavirus

DETROIT — The Boston Red Sox placed Matt Barnes on the COVID-19 injured list and then found out after Tuesday's game against Detroit that their closer tested negative for the virus. Barnes is 5-2 with 23 saves and a 2.30 ERA, but hadn't pitched since a save against the Toronto...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Matt Barnes ‘Good To Go’ After Brief Stay On COVID-19 IL

Matt Barnes is in the clear. The Boston Red Sox closer was sent to the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, but it was revealed that he had tested negative. Sox manager Alex Cora had hoped Barnes would be available soon, and that indeed appears to be the case. “He’s good to...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox notebook: Eduardo Rodriguez rebounds with 10-strikeout outing, Matt Barnes returns; did Chris Sale take the bus to Scranton?

DETROIT -- For Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez, Wednesday’s outing represented a step in the right direction after two steps backwards. In a five-start stretch from June 22 to July 16, Rodriguez posted a 2.83 ERA while striking out 34 batters in 28 ⅔ innings. But on July 23, he was removed from his start against the Yankees in the second inning with migraine symptoms and last Thursday, was rocked for six runs in just 3 ⅓ innings against the Blue Jays. In Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Tigers, he struck out a season-high 10 batters in five shutout innings, allowing only two hits while walking five.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera just misses go-ahead grand slam as Tigers fall to Orioles, 4-3

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home magic finally ran out. The Baltimore Orioles hit three home runs against Tarik Skubal and staved off the Tigers’ late comeback attempt in a 4-3 Friday night at Comerica Park. The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Tigers (50-56). Tigers designated...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBWKRC

Reds trade outfielder, place relief pitcher on injured list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Saturday placed relief pitcher R.J. Alaniz on the 10-day injured list and traded outfielder Mark Payton to the New York Mets for cash among a handful of moves. Alaniz is dealing with a left calf strain. Payton was designated for assignment on July...

Comments / 0

Community Policy