Red Sox place Matt Barnes on COVID list

Lockdown reliever, shutdown closer, elite; I’ve heard these phrases associated with Matt Barnes all season long. As Matt Barnes heads into the second half after his first All-Star game, I want to make it clear that I think he deserved to be there and that I hope his success continues. I'm just not sure if it will. Matt Barnes reportedly simplified his mechanics and changed his approach on the mound this year. Those changes have paid dividends. He just signed a new contract and is ready to anchor the Red Sox bullpen after the break. What can we expect from this All-Star closer?