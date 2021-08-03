The Los Angeles Lakers have put together the best 2012 basketball team of all time
You gotta hand it to Rob Pelinka. The man knows how to win titles. The Rob Lowe imposter and Lakers GM put together a squad that won in the bubble (one of the “two hardest championships” in NBA history according to a not-at-all biased LeBron James), was a member of the 1989 Michigan Wolverines NCAA title run, and is currently working on his magnum opus ... winning the 2011-12 NBA Championship in 2021-22.www.golfdigest.com
