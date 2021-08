ARCHDALE — David Terry Hall II, 52, of Archdale, passed away on July 27, 2021, at his residence. David was born in High Point, NC to Linda Kennedy Hall and David Terry Hall on July 27, 1969. David was a simple man that worked in construction. He was a very good wrestler coming up through school. He enjoyed almost any sports whether in person or watching on tv. He also loved the outdoors and going camping.