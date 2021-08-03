On-Campus Living at Full Capacity for Fall 2021

Since March 2020, there has been no such thing as a “typical” on-campus college experience. High school students fell in love with their chosen university not during a campus tour, but virtually. Orientation activities were scaled back. Students were not permitted to visit friends in other residence halls. They remained in their dorm rooms all day, taking courses virtually rather than filling vast lecture halls. Others took extended leaves of absence, choosing to delay completion of their degree. Dining halls contained grab-and-go options and discouraged gathering. Few took part in student organizations or attended sporting events, as many of these could not occur due to necessary restrictions to prevent the transition of the virus. The typical on-campus college experience was far from typical.