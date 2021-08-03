Cancel
With Midfield Options Dwindling, Roma Looks to Zakaria

By @BrenCdT
chiesaditotti.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoma's long-awaited capture of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was dealt a series of crushing blows over the past several days. After months of haggling between the two clubs, Arsenal essentially shutdown negotiations late last week, welcoming the 28-year-old bleached blonde midfielder back to the fold. The rift between Xhaka and Arsenal, if there ever actually was one, appears to have been healed, with both sides now discussing a contract extension for the Swiss midfielder.

